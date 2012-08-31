Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 7 2 6
2 Real Valladolid 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
3 Rayo Vallecano 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 2 1 1 0 5 1 4
-------------------------
5 Deportivo Coruna 2 1 1 0 5 3 4
6 Real Mallorca 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
6 Sevilla 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
-------------------------
8 Malaga 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
9 Real Betis 2 1 0 1 6 5 3
10 Getafe 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
11 Real Zaragoza 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
12 Real Sociedad 2 1 0 1 3 6 3
13 Valencia 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
14 Real Madrid 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
15 Granada CF 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
16 Levante 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
17 Espanyol 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
-------------------------
18 Celta Vigo 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
19 Osasuna 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
20 Athletic Bilbao 2 0 0 2 3 9 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-7: Europa League
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 1
Celta Vigo v Osasuna (1400)
Real Zaragoza v Malaga (1600)
Deportivo Coruna v Getafe (1800)
Real Mallorca v Real Sociedad (2000)
Sunday, September 2
Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla (1000)
Athletic Bilbao v Real Valladolid (1400)
Levante v Espanyol (1600)
Real Madrid v Granada CF (1750)
Barcelona v Valencia (1930)
Monday, September 3
Real Betis v Atletico Madrid (1930) Postponed