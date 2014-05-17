Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, May 17 Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 1 Real Madrid 3 Espanyol 1 Valencia 2 Celta Vigo 1 Friday, May 16 Malaga 1 Levante 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Atletico Madrid 38 28 6 4 77 26 90 2 Barcelona 38 27 6 5 100 33 87 3 Real Madrid 38 27 6 5 104 38 87 ------------------------- 4 Athletic Club 37 20 9 8 66 39 69 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 37 17 9 11 66 51 60 6 Real Sociedad 37 16 11 10 61 53 59 7 Villarreal 37 16 8 13 58 43 56 ------------------------- 8 Valencia 38 13 10 15 51 53 49 9 Celta Vigo 38 14 7 17 49 54 49 10 Levante 38 12 12 14 35 43 48 11 Malaga 38 12 9 17 39 46 45 12 Rayo Vallecano 37 13 4 20 45 78 43 13 Espanyol 38 11 9 18 41 51 42 14 Elche 37 9 13 15 29 47 40 15 Almeria 37 11 6 20 43 71 39 16 Getafe 37 10 9 18 33 53 39 17 Granada CF 37 11 5 21 31 56 38 ------------------------- 18 Osasuna 37 9 9 19 30 61 36 19 Real Valladolid 37 7 15 15 38 59 36 R20 Real Betis 37 6 7 24 35 76 25 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-7: Europa League 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 18 Real Sociedad v Villarreal (1000) Osasuna v Real Betis (1600) Rayo Vallecano v Getafe (1600) Real Valladolid v Granada CF (1600) Almeria v Athletic Club (1600) Sevilla v Elche (1900)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.