Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 Atletico Madrid 5 Real Betis 0 Real Sociedad 3 Almeria 0 Sevilla 2 Osasuna 1 Villarreal 4 Valencia 1 Saturday, October 26 Elche 0 Granada CF 1 Barcelona 2 Real Madrid 1 Levante 3 Espanyol 0 Malaga 0 Celta Vigo 5 Friday, October 25 Rayo Vallecano 0 Real Valladolid 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 10 9 1 0 30 7 28 2 Atletico Madrid 10 9 0 1 26 7 27 3 Real Madrid 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 10 6 2 2 19 10 20 ------------------------- 5 Getafe 9 5 1 3 14 11 16 6 Athletic Club 9 5 1 3 15 13 16 ------------------------- 7 Levante 10 4 4 2 12 14 16 ------------------------- 8 Espanyol 10 4 2 4 12 14 14 9 Real Sociedad 10 3 4 3 11 10 13 10 Sevilla 10 3 4 3 17 17 13 11 Valencia 10 4 1 5 13 17 13 12 Elche 10 3 3 4 10 13 12 13 Granada CF 10 3 2 5 6 10 11 14 Real Valladolid 10 2 4 4 12 15 10 15 Celta Vigo 10 2 3 5 13 13 9 16 Malaga 10 2 3 5 11 14 9 17 Rayo Vallecano 10 3 0 7 7 24 9 ------------------------- 18 Real Betis 10 2 2 6 9 17 8 19 Osasuna 10 2 1 7 7 15 7 20 Almeria 10 0 3 7 11 23 3 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 28 Getafe v Athletic Club (2100)
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.