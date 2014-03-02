March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 2
Atletico Madrid 2 Real Madrid 2
Barcelona 4 Almeria 1
Rayo Vallecano 1 Valencia 0
Sevilla 1 Real Sociedad 0
Villarreal 1 Real Betis 1
Saturday, March 1
Elche 1 Celta Vigo 0
Getafe 0 Espanyol 0
Levante 2 Osasuna 0
Malaga 1 Real Valladolid 1
Friday, February 28
Athletic Club 4 Granada CF 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 26 20 4 2 73 26 64
2 Barcelona 26 20 3 3 74 21 63
3 Atletico Madrid 26 19 4 3 61 21 61
-------------------------
4 Athletic Club 26 15 5 6 49 30 50
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 26 13 5 8 47 31 44
6 Real Sociedad 26 12 7 7 46 36 43
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 26 10 8 8 44 41 38
-------------------------
8 Levante 26 9 9 8 26 31 36
9 Valencia 26 10 5 11 38 37 35
10 Espanyol 26 9 6 11 29 32 33
11 Celta Vigo 26 8 6 12 32 37 30
12 Elche 26 7 8 11 23 37 29
13 Osasuna 26 8 5 13 24 39 29
14 Granada CF 26 8 3 15 22 36 27
15 Getafe 26 7 6 13 23 40 27
16 Malaga 26 6 8 12 24 35 26
17 Almeria 26 7 5 14 25 46 26
-------------------------
18 Real Valladolid 26 4 11 11 28 44 23
19 Rayo Vallecano 26 7 2 17 26 59 23
20 Real Betis 26 3 6 17 21 56 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation