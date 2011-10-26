Oct 26 La Liga results and standings on
Wednesday.
Getafe 2 Osasuna 2
Levante 3 Real Sociedad 2
Rayo Vallecano 2 Malaga 0
Real Mallorca 1 Sporting Gijon 2
Real Madrid 3 Villarreal 0
Real Zaragoza 0 Valencia 1
Played on Tuesday
Granada CF 0 Barcelona 1
Sevilla 2 Racing Santander 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Levante 9 7 2 0 17 5 23
2 Real Madrid 9 7 1 1 31 6 22
3 Barcelona 9 6 3 0 27 4 21
-------------------------
4 Valencia 9 5 3 1 12 8 18
------------------------
5 Sevilla 9 4 5 0 10 6 17
6 Malaga 9 4 1 4 10 13 13
-------------------------
7 Rayo Vallecano 9 3 3 3 10 11 12
-------------------------
8 Real Betis 8 4 0 4 10 13 12
9 Espanyol 8 4 0 4 7 11 12
10 Osasuna 9 2 5 2 11 17 11
11 Atletico Madrid 8 2 4 2 9 7 10
12 Athletic Bilbao 8 2 3 3 11 11 9
13 Real Mallorca 9 2 3 4 8 11 9
14 Real Zaragoza 9 2 3 4 9 17 9
15 Real Sociedad 9 2 2 5 9 13 8
16 Getafe 9 1 4 4 8 12 7
17 Sporting Gijon 9 2 1 6 7 13 7
-------------------------
18 Villarreal 9 1 4 4 7 17 7
19 Racing Santander 9 0 5 4 6 15 5
20 Granada CF 9 1 2 6 2 11 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Thursday
Espanyol v Real Betis (1800)
Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Playing on Saturday
Valencia v Getafe (1600)
Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano (1600)
Barcelona v Real Mallorca (1800)
Real Sociedad v Real Madrid (2000)
Playing on Sunday
Sporting Gijon v Athletic Bilbao (1100)
Osasuna v Levante (1500)
Racing Santander v Real Betis (1700)
Atletico Madrid v Real Zaragoza (1900)
Malaga v Espanyol (2100)
Playing on Monday
Sevilla v Granada CF (2000)