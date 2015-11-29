Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 29
Eibar 0 Real Madrid 2
Getafe 2 Villarreal 0
Rayo Vallecano 0 Athletic Club 3
Sevilla 1 Valencia 0
Saturday, November 28
Atletico Madrid 1 Espanyol 0
Celta Vigo 2 Sporting Gijon 1
Barcelona 4 Real Sociedad 0
Las Palmas 0 Deportivo Coruna 2
Malaga 2 Granada CF 2
Friday, November 27
Levante 0 Real Betis 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 13 11 0 2 33 12 33
2 Atletico Madrid 13 9 2 2 18 6 29
3 Real Madrid 13 8 3 2 28 11 27
-------------------------
4 Celta Vigo 13 7 3 3 24 21 24
-------------------------
5 Deportivo Coruna 13 5 6 2 20 13 21
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 13 6 3 4 16 14 21
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 13 6 2 5 21 16 20
-------------------------
8 Eibar 13 5 5 3 17 14 20
9 Valencia 13 5 4 4 17 10 19
10 Sevilla 13 5 3 5 18 18 18
11 Real Betis 13 5 3 5 12 17 18
12 Espanyol 13 5 1 7 14 24 16
13 Getafe 13 4 2 7 14 19 14
14 Rayo Vallecano 13 4 2 7 14 23 14
15 Real Sociedad 13 3 3 7 14 18 12
16 Sporting Gijon 13 3 3 7 12 20 12
17 Granada CF 13 2 5 6 15 22 11
-------------------------
18 Malaga 13 2 4 7 7 13 10
19 Las Palmas 13 2 4 7 10 19 10
20 Levante 13 2 4 7 10 24 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation