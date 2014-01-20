Jan 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, January 20
Athletic Club 4 Real Valladolid 2
Sunday, January 19
Atletico Madrid 1 Sevilla 1
Getafe 2 Real Sociedad 2
Levante 1 Barcelona 1
Villarreal 2 Almeria 0
Saturday, January 18
Elche 2 Rayo Vallecano 0
Granada CF 0 Osasuna 0
Espanyol 1 Celta Vigo 0
Real Betis 0 Real Madrid 5
Friday, January 17
Malaga 0 Valencia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 20 16 3 1 54 13 51
2 Atletico Madrid 20 16 3 1 48 12 51
3 Real Madrid 20 16 2 2 58 21 50
-------------------------
4 Athletic Club 20 12 3 5 36 26 39
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 20 11 4 5 39 21 37
6 Real Sociedad 20 9 6 5 38 30 33
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 20 8 7 5 37 31 31
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 20 7 4 9 23 25 25
9 Valencia 20 7 3 10 26 31 24
10 Granada CF 20 7 3 10 19 25 24
11 Levante 20 6 6 8 19 28 24
12 Getafe 20 7 3 10 22 33 24
13 Osasuna 20 6 4 10 17 29 22
14 Malaga 20 5 6 9 19 24 21
15 Elche 20 5 6 9 19 28 21
16 Celta Vigo 20 5 4 11 23 32 19
17 Almeria 20 5 4 11 21 40 19
-------------------------
18 Real Valladolid 20 3 7 10 23 37 16
19 Rayo Vallecano 20 5 1 14 19 47 16
20 Real Betis 20 2 5 13 16 43 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation