Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, October 31
Deportivo Coruna 1 Valencia 1
Sunday, October 30
Athletic Club 1 Osasuna 1
Eibar 2 Villarreal 1
Las Palmas 3 Celta Vigo 3
Real Betis 0 Espanyol 1
Saturday, October 29
Alaves 1 Real Madrid 4
Atletico Madrid 4 Malaga 2
Barcelona 1 Granada CF 0
Sporting Gijon 1 Sevilla 1
Friday, October 28
Leganes 0 Real Sociedad 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 10 7 3 0 28 10 24
2 Barcelona 10 7 1 2 30 12 22
3 Atletico Madrid 10 6 3 1 25 6 21
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 10 6 3 1 18 13 21
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 10 5 4 1 17 7 19
-------------------------
6 Real Sociedad 10 5 1 4 16 12 16
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 10 5 1 4 15 13 16
-------------------------
8 Eibar 10 4 3 3 16 14 15
9 Celta Vigo 10 4 2 4 16 20 14
10 Las Palmas 10 3 4 3 20 18 13
11 Malaga 10 3 3 4 14 14 12
12 Espanyol 10 2 5 3 13 17 11
13 Real Betis 10 3 2 5 11 20 11
14 Valencia 10 3 1 6 14 19 10
15 Alaves 10 2 4 4 10 15 10
16 Leganes 10 3 1 6 9 19 10
17 Deportivo Coruna 10 2 3 5 7 15 9
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 10 2 3 5 8 19 9
19 Osasuna 10 1 4 5 12 20 7
20 Granada CF 10 0 3 7 8 24 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation