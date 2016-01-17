Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 17
Barcelona 6 Athletic Club 0
Getafe 3 Espanyol 1
Las Palmas 0 Atletico Madrid 3
Real Madrid 5 Sporting Gijon 1
Valencia 2 Rayo Vallecano 2
Saturday, January 16
Celta Vigo 4 Levante 3
Real Sociedad 1 Deportivo Coruna 1
Sevilla 2 Malaga 1
Villarreal 0 Real Betis 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Madrid 20 15 2 3 30 8 47
2 Barcelona 19 14 3 2 50 15 45
3 Real Madrid 20 13 4 3 57 19 43
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 20 12 4 4 26 16 40
-------------------------
5 Celta Vigo 20 10 4 6 32 30 34
-------------------------
6 Sevilla 20 9 5 6 28 22 32
-------------------------
7 Eibar 19 8 6 5 27 20 30
-------------------------
8 Deportivo Coruna 20 6 10 4 27 24 28
9 Athletic Club 20 8 4 8 27 28 28
10 Getafe 20 7 5 8 24 28 26
11 Valencia 20 5 9 6 25 21 24
12 Malaga 20 6 6 8 15 17 24
13 Real Sociedad 20 5 6 9 23 28 21
14 Espanyol 20 6 3 11 18 33 21
15 Real Betis 20 5 6 9 13 28 21
16 Las Palmas 20 4 6 10 19 30 18
17 Granada CF 19 4 5 10 20 36 17
-------------------------
18 Rayo Vallecano 20 4 4 12 23 45 16
19 Sporting Gijon 19 4 3 12 17 34 15
20 Levante 20 3 5 12 17 36 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 18
Eibar v Granada CF (1930)