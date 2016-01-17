Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, January 17 Barcelona 6 Athletic Club 0 Getafe 3 Espanyol 1 Las Palmas 0 Atletico Madrid 3 Real Madrid 5 Sporting Gijon 1 Valencia 2 Rayo Vallecano 2 Saturday, January 16 Celta Vigo 4 Levante 3 Real Sociedad 1 Deportivo Coruna 1 Sevilla 2 Malaga 1 Villarreal 0 Real Betis 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Madrid 20 15 2 3 30 8 47 2 Barcelona 19 14 3 2 50 15 45 3 Real Madrid 20 13 4 3 57 19 43 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 20 12 4 4 26 16 40 ------------------------- 5 Celta Vigo 20 10 4 6 32 30 34 ------------------------- 6 Sevilla 20 9 5 6 28 22 32 ------------------------- 7 Eibar 19 8 6 5 27 20 30 ------------------------- 8 Deportivo Coruna 20 6 10 4 27 24 28 9 Athletic Club 20 8 4 8 27 28 28 10 Getafe 20 7 5 8 24 28 26 11 Valencia 20 5 9 6 25 21 24 12 Malaga 20 6 6 8 15 17 24 13 Real Sociedad 20 5 6 9 23 28 21 14 Espanyol 20 6 3 11 18 33 21 15 Real Betis 20 5 6 9 13 28 21 16 Las Palmas 20 4 6 10 19 30 18 17 Granada CF 19 4 5 10 20 36 17 ------------------------- 18 Rayo Vallecano 20 4 4 12 23 45 16 19 Sporting Gijon 19 4 3 12 17 34 15 20 Levante 20 3 5 12 17 36 14 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, January 18 Eibar v Granada CF (1930)