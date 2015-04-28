April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 28
Athletic Club 1 Real Sociedad 1
Barcelona 6 Getafe 0
Levante 1 Cordoba 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 34 27 3 4 97 19 84
2 Real Madrid 33 26 1 6 99 30 79
3 Atletico Madrid 33 22 6 5 64 26 72
-------------------------
4 Valencia 33 20 8 5 60 25 68
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 33 20 6 7 60 37 66
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 33 14 11 8 44 30 53
-------------------------
7 Malaga 33 13 8 12 36 39 47
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 34 13 8 13 34 38 47
9 Celta Vigo 33 11 9 13 39 38 42
10 Espanyol 33 11 9 13 39 42 42
11 Rayo Vallecano 33 13 2 18 38 61 41
12 Real Sociedad 34 9 13 12 37 44 40
13 Getafe 34 10 6 18 28 52 36
14 Levante 34 9 8 17 32 60 35
15 Elche 33 9 7 17 27 57 34
16 Eibar 33 8 7 18 28 46 31
17 Almeria 33 8 7 18 29 52 31
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 33 6 11 16 29 52 29
19 Granada CF 33 4 13 16 21 61 25
20 Cordoba 34 3 11 20 21 53 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, April 29
Celta Vigo v Malaga (1800)
Eibar v Sevilla (1800)
Real Madrid v Almeria (1800)
Elche v Deportivo Coruna (2000)
Villarreal v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Thursday, April 30
Rayo Vallecano v Valencia (1800)
Granada CF v Espanyol (2000)
Friday, May 1
Real Sociedad v Levante (1845)
Saturday, May 2
Cordoba v Barcelona (1400)
Atletico Madrid v Athletic Club (1600)
Sevilla v Real Madrid (1800)
Deportivo Coruna v Villarreal (2000)
Sunday, May 3
Espanyol v Rayo Vallecano (1000)
Getafe v Granada CF (1500)
Valencia v Eibar (1700)
Malaga v Elche (1900)
Monday, May 4
Almeria v Celta Vigo (1845)