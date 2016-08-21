Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Atletico Madrid 1 Alaves 1 Real Sociedad 0 Real Madrid 3 Sporting Gijon 2 Athletic Club 1 Saturday, August 20 Barcelona 6 Real Betis 2 Granada CF 1 Villarreal 1 Sevilla 6 Espanyol 4 Friday, August 19 Deportivo Coruna 2 Eibar 1 Malaga 1 Osasuna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 6 2 3 2 Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Sevilla 1 1 0 0 6 4 3 ------------------------- 4 Deportivo Coruna 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Sporting Gijon 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 6 Alaves 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Atletico Madrid 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Granada CF 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Malaga 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Osasuna 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Villarreal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- Celta Vigo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Las Palmas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Leganes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valencia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 Athletic Club 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 16 Eibar 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 ------------------------- 18 Espanyol 1 0 0 1 4 6 0 19 Real Sociedad 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 20 Real Betis 1 0 0 1 2 6 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4-5: Champions League preliminary round 6-11: Europa League preliminary round 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 22 Celta Vigo v Leganes (1800) Valencia v Las Palmas (2000)
