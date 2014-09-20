Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 20
Athletic Club 0 Granada CF 1
Atletico Madrid 2 Celta Vigo 2
Deportivo Coruna 2 Real Madrid 8
Espanyol 2 Malaga 2
Friday, September 19
Elche 0 Eibar 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 3 3 0 0 6 0 9
2 Atletico Madrid 4 2 2 0 6 4 8
3 Granada CF 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
-------------------------
4 Valencia 3 2 1 0 7 2 7
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
6 Real Madrid 4 2 0 2 13 8 6
-------------------------
7 Celta Vigo 4 1 3 0 8 6 6
-------------------------
8 Eibar 4 2 0 2 4 3 6
9 Malaga 4 1 2 1 3 5 5
10 Real Sociedad 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
11 Villarreal 3 1 1 1 2 1 4
12 Elche 4 1 1 2 4 8 4
13 Deportivo Coruna 4 1 1 2 6 12 4
14 Athletic Club 4 1 0 3 3 4 3
15 Getafe 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
16 Rayo Vallecano 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
17 Almeria 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
-------------------------
18 Cordoba 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
19 Espanyol 4 0 2 2 5 8 2
20 Levante 3 0 1 2 0 5 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 21
Real Sociedad v Almeria (1000)
Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano (1500)
Cordoba v Sevilla (1700)
Levante v Barcelona (1900)
Monday, September 22
Getafe v Valencia (1845)