Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 17
Barcelona 3 Real Zaragoza 1
Osasuna 0 Malaga 0
Real Madrid 5 Athletic Bilbao 1
Valencia 2 Espanyol 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 12 11 1 0 39 15 34
2 Atletico Madrid 11 9 1 1 24 11 28
3 Real Madrid 12 8 2 2 32 9 26
-------------------------
4 Malaga 12 5 4 3 15 9 19
-------------------------
5 Real Betis 11 6 1 4 18 17 19
6 Valencia 12 5 3 4 16 14 18
-------------------------
7 Levante 11 5 2 4 13 16 17
-------------------------
8 Rayo Vallecano 11 5 1 5 16 25 16
9 Real Valladolid 11 4 3 4 16 12 15
10 Sevilla 11 4 3 4 13 13 15
11 Real Zaragoza 12 5 0 7 15 21 15
12 Athletic Bilbao 12 4 2 6 17 26 14
13 Real Sociedad 11 4 1 6 12 16 13
14 Getafe 11 4 1 6 12 18 13
15 Real Mallorca 11 3 2 6 12 19 11
16 Granada CF 11 3 2 6 11 18 11
17 Celta Vigo 11 3 1 7 13 17 10
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 11 2 4 5 18 25 10
19 Osasuna 12 2 3 7 11 15 9
20 Espanyol 12 2 3 7 13 20 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 18
Deportivo Coruna v Levante (1100)
Celta Vigo v Real Mallorca (1500)
Getafe v Real Valladolid (1650)
Granada CF v Atletico Madrid (1845)
Sevilla v Real Betis (2030)
Monday, November 19
Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano (2030)