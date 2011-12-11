Dec 11 La Liga results and standings on Sunday.
Athletic Bilbao 1 Racing Santander 1
Getafe 1 Granada CF 0
Malaga 1 Osasuna 1
Rayo Vallecano 1 Sporting Gijon 3
Espanyol 4 Atletico Madrid 2
Real Zaragoza 0 Real Mallorca 1
Villarreal 1 Real Sociedad 1
Played on Saturday
Levante 1 Sevilla 0
Real Betis 2 Valencia 1
Real Madrid 1 Barcelona 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 16 11 4 1 50 8 37
2 Real Madrid 15 12 1 2 50 13 37
3 Valencia 15 9 3 3 24 16 30
-------------------------
4 Levante 15 9 2 4 24 17 29
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 15 6 6 3 16 11 24
6 Malaga 15 7 3 5 20 20 24
-------------------------
7 Osasuna 15 5 7 3 19 27 22
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 15 6 2 7 15 19 20
9 Athletic Bilbao 15 4 7 4 21 18 19
10 Atletico Madrid 15 5 4 6 23 25 19
11 Real Mallorca 15 4 6 5 14 20 18
12 Real Sociedad 15 4 4 7 16 23 16
13 Real Betis 15 5 1 9 15 22 16
13 Getafe 15 4 4 7 15 22 16
15 Granada CF 15 4 4 7 8 15 16
16 Rayo Vallecano 16 4 4 8 17 25 16
17 Villarreal 15 3 6 6 12 21 15
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 15 4 3 8 15 25 15
19 Racing Santander 15 2 7 6 11 21 13
20 Real Zaragoza 15 2 4 9 12 29 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
