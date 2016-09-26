Sept 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, September 26
Alaves 3 Granada CF 1
Sunday, September 25
Atletico Madrid 1 Deportivo Coruna 0
Leganes 1 Valencia 2
Espanyol 0 Celta Vigo 2
Villarreal 3 Osasuna 1
Saturday, September 24
Athletic Club 3 Sevilla 1
Eibar 2 Real Sociedad 0
Las Palmas 2 Real Madrid 2
Sporting Gijon 0 Barcelona 5
Friday, September 23
Real Betis 1 Malaga 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 6 4 2 0 15 6 14
2 Barcelona 6 4 1 1 19 6 13
3 Atletico Madrid 6 3 3 0 12 2 12
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 6 3 3 0 9 4 12
-------------------------
5 Athletic Club 6 4 0 2 9 6 12
-------------------------
6 Sevilla 6 3 2 1 11 9 11
-------------------------
7 Las Palmas 6 3 1 2 14 11 10
-------------------------
8 Eibar 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
9 Alaves 6 2 3 1 7 5 9
10 Real Betis 6 2 2 2 8 11 8
11 Real Sociedad 6 2 1 3 8 9 7
12 Celta Vigo 6 2 1 3 5 8 7
13 Leganes 6 2 1 3 6 10 7
14 Sporting Gijon 6 2 1 3 5 14 7
15 Valencia 6 2 0 4 9 12 6
16 Deportivo Coruna 6 1 2 3 3 5 5
17 Malaga 6 1 2 3 5 8 5
-------------------------
18 Espanyol 6 1 2 3 9 14 5
19 Granada CF 6 0 2 4 7 15 2
20 Osasuna 6 0 2 4 5 13 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation