Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, October 19
Sporting Gijon 3 Granada CF 3
Sunday, October 18
Deportivo Coruna 2 Athletic Club 2
Getafe 4 Las Palmas 0
Real Sociedad 0 Atletico Madrid 2
Villarreal 1 Celta Vigo 2
Saturday, October 17
Eibar 1 Sevilla 1
Barcelona 5 Rayo Vallecano 2
Real Betis 1 Espanyol 3
Real Madrid 3 Levante 0
Valencia 3 Malaga 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 8 5 3 0 18 2 18
2 Celta Vigo 8 5 3 0 17 8 18
3 Barcelona 8 6 0 2 17 11 18
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 8 5 1 2 12 4 16
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 8 5 1 2 13 7 16
-------------------------
6 Deportivo Coruna 8 3 4 1 14 9 13
-------------------------
7 Eibar 8 3 4 1 11 7 13
-------------------------
8 Valencia 8 3 3 2 7 5 12
9 Espanyol 8 4 0 4 10 17 12
10 Real Betis 8 3 2 3 8 12 11
11 Getafe 8 3 1 4 10 8 10
12 Sporting Gijon 8 2 3 3 10 11 9
13 Sevilla 8 2 3 3 8 12 9
14 Athletic Club 8 2 2 4 10 12 8
15 Rayo Vallecano 8 2 1 5 8 17 7
16 Real Sociedad 8 1 3 4 6 9 6
17 Malaga 8 1 3 4 3 7 6
-------------------------
18 Levante 8 1 3 4 6 15 6
19 Las Palmas 8 1 2 5 6 13 5
20 Granada CF 8 1 2 5 8 16 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation