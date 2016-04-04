April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, April 4
Levante 0 Sporting Gijon 0
Sunday, April 3
Athletic Club 1 Granada CF 1
Eibar 1 Villarreal 2
Malaga 1 Espanyol 1
Sevilla 1 Real Sociedad 2
Saturday, April 2
Atletico Madrid 5 Real Betis 1
Celta Vigo 1 Deportivo Coruna 1
Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 2
Las Palmas 2 Valencia 1
Friday, April 1
Rayo Vallecano 2 Getafe 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 31 24 4 3 87 26 76
2 Atletico Madrid 31 22 4 5 51 15 70
3 Real Madrid 31 21 6 4 89 29 69
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 31 16 9 6 39 26 57
-------------------------
5 Celta Vigo 31 14 7 10 44 52 49
-------------------------
6 Athletic Club 31 14 6 11 49 40 48
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 31 13 9 9 44 37 48
-------------------------
8 Malaga 31 10 10 11 30 29 40
9 Eibar 31 10 8 13 43 44 38
10 Real Sociedad 31 10 8 13 39 42 38
11 Deportivo Coruna 31 7 16 8 40 44 37
12 Las Palmas 31 10 6 15 34 43 36
13 Espanyol 31 10 6 15 32 57 36
14 Real Betis 31 8 10 13 28 45 34
15 Valencia 31 8 10 13 34 38 34
16 Rayo Vallecano 31 7 10 14 43 63 31
17 Granada CF 31 7 8 16 33 57 29
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 31 7 7 17 32 52 28
19 Getafe 31 7 7 17 28 54 28
20 Levante 31 6 7 18 28 54 25
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation