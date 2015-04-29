April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 29 Celta Vigo 1 Malaga 0 Eibar 1 Sevilla 3 Elche 4 Deportivo Coruna 0 Real Madrid 3 Almeria 0 Villarreal 0 Atletico Madrid 1 Tuesday, April 28 Athletic Club 1 Real Sociedad 1 Barcelona 6 Getafe 0 Levante 1 Cordoba 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 34 27 3 4 97 19 84 2 Real Madrid 34 27 1 6 102 30 82 3 Atletico Madrid 34 23 6 5 65 26 75 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 34 21 6 7 63 38 69 ------------------------- 5 Valencia 33 20 8 5 60 25 68 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 34 14 11 9 44 31 53 ------------------------- 7 Malaga 34 13 8 13 36 40 47 ------------------------- 8 Athletic Club 34 13 8 13 34 38 47 9 Celta Vigo 34 12 9 13 40 38 45 10 Espanyol 33 11 9 13 39 42 42 11 Rayo Vallecano 33 13 2 18 38 61 41 12 Real Sociedad 34 9 13 12 37 44 40 13 Elche 34 10 7 17 31 57 37 14 Getafe 34 10 6 18 28 52 36 15 Levante 34 9 8 17 32 60 35 16 Eibar 34 8 7 19 29 49 31 17 Almeria 34 8 7 19 29 55 31 ------------------------- 18 Deportivo Coruna 34 6 11 17 29 56 29 19 Granada CF 33 4 13 16 21 61 25 20 Cordoba 34 3 11 20 21 53 20 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, April 30 Rayo Vallecano v Valencia (1800) Granada CF v Espanyol (2000) Friday, May 1 Real Sociedad v Levante (1845) Saturday, May 2 Cordoba v Barcelona (1400) Atletico Madrid v Athletic Club (1600) Sevilla v Real Madrid (1800) Deportivo Coruna v Villarreal (2000) Sunday, May 3 Espanyol v Rayo Vallecano (1000) Getafe v Granada CF (1500) Valencia v Eibar (1700) Malaga v Elche (1900) Monday, May 4 Almeria v Celta Vigo (1845)