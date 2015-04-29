April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 29
Celta Vigo 1 Malaga 0
Eibar 1 Sevilla 3
Elche 4 Deportivo Coruna 0
Real Madrid 3 Almeria 0
Villarreal 0 Atletico Madrid 1
Tuesday, April 28
Athletic Club 1 Real Sociedad 1
Barcelona 6 Getafe 0
Levante 1 Cordoba 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 34 27 3 4 97 19 84
2 Real Madrid 34 27 1 6 102 30 82
3 Atletico Madrid 34 23 6 5 65 26 75
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 34 21 6 7 63 38 69
-------------------------
5 Valencia 33 20 8 5 60 25 68
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 34 14 11 9 44 31 53
-------------------------
7 Malaga 34 13 8 13 36 40 47
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 34 13 8 13 34 38 47
9 Celta Vigo 34 12 9 13 40 38 45
10 Espanyol 33 11 9 13 39 42 42
11 Rayo Vallecano 33 13 2 18 38 61 41
12 Real Sociedad 34 9 13 12 37 44 40
13 Elche 34 10 7 17 31 57 37
14 Getafe 34 10 6 18 28 52 36
15 Levante 34 9 8 17 32 60 35
16 Eibar 34 8 7 19 29 49 31
17 Almeria 34 8 7 19 29 55 31
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 34 6 11 17 29 56 29
19 Granada CF 33 4 13 16 21 61 25
20 Cordoba 34 3 11 20 21 53 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, April 30
Rayo Vallecano v Valencia (1800)
Granada CF v Espanyol (2000)
Friday, May 1
Real Sociedad v Levante (1845)
Saturday, May 2
Cordoba v Barcelona (1400)
Atletico Madrid v Athletic Club (1600)
Sevilla v Real Madrid (1800)
Deportivo Coruna v Villarreal (2000)
Sunday, May 3
Espanyol v Rayo Vallecano (1000)
Getafe v Granada CF (1500)
Valencia v Eibar (1700)
Malaga v Elche (1900)
Monday, May 4
Almeria v Celta Vigo (1845)