Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 1
Celta Vigo 2 Osasuna 0
Deportivo Coruna 1 Getafe 1
Real Mallorca 1 Real Sociedad 0
Real Zaragoza 0 Malaga 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Mallorca 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
2 Malaga 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
3 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 7 2 6
-------------------------
4 Real Valladolid 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
-------------------------
5 Rayo Vallecano 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
6 Deportivo Coruna 3 1 2 0 6 4 5
-------------------------
7 Atletico Madrid 2 1 1 0 5 1 4
-------------------------
8 Sevilla 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
9 Getafe 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
10 Real Betis 2 1 0 1 6 5 3
11 Celta Vigo 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
12 Real Zaragoza 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
13 Real Sociedad 3 1 0 2 3 7 3
14 Valencia 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
15 Real Madrid 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
16 Granada CF 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
17 Levante 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
-------------------------
18 Espanyol 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
19 Osasuna 3 0 0 3 1 6 0
20 Athletic Bilbao 2 0 0 2 3 9 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 2
Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla (1000)
Athletic Bilbao v Real Valladolid (1400)
Levante v Espanyol (1600)
Real Madrid v Granada CF (1750)
Barcelona v Valencia (1930)
Monday, September 3
Real Betis v Atletico Madrid (1930) Postponed