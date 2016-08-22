Aug 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, August 22
Celta Vigo 0 Leganes 1
Valencia 2 Las Palmas 4
Sunday, August 21
Atletico Madrid 1 Alaves 1
Real Sociedad 0 Real Madrid 3
Sporting Gijon 2 Athletic Club 1
Saturday, August 20
Barcelona 6 Real Betis 2
Granada CF 1 Villarreal 1
Sevilla 6 Espanyol 4
Friday, August 19
Deportivo Coruna 2 Eibar 1
Malaga 1 Osasuna 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 6 2 3
2 Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
3 Sevilla 1 1 0 0 6 4 3
-------------------------
4 Las Palmas 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
-------------------------
5 Deportivo Coruna 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 Sporting Gijon 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
7 Leganes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
8 Alaves 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Atletico Madrid 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Granada CF 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Malaga 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Osasuna 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Villarreal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
14 Athletic Club 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
14 Eibar 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 Celta Vigo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Espanyol 1 0 0 1 4 6 0
-------------------------
18 Valencia 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
19 Real Sociedad 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
20 Real Betis 1 0 0 1 2 6 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation