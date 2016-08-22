Aug 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, August 22 Celta Vigo 0 Leganes 1 Valencia 2 Las Palmas 4 Sunday, August 21 Atletico Madrid 1 Alaves 1 Real Sociedad 0 Real Madrid 3 Sporting Gijon 2 Athletic Club 1 Saturday, August 20 Barcelona 6 Real Betis 2 Granada CF 1 Villarreal 1 Sevilla 6 Espanyol 4 Friday, August 19 Deportivo Coruna 2 Eibar 1 Malaga 1 Osasuna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 6 2 3 2 Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Sevilla 1 1 0 0 6 4 3 ------------------------- 4 Las Palmas 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 ------------------------- 5 Deportivo Coruna 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 5 Sporting Gijon 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 7 Leganes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 8 Alaves 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Atletico Madrid 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Granada CF 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Malaga 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Osasuna 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Villarreal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 14 Athletic Club 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 14 Eibar 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 16 Celta Vigo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Espanyol 1 0 0 1 4 6 0 ------------------------- 18 Valencia 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 19 Real Sociedad 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 20 Real Betis 1 0 0 1 2 6 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation