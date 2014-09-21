Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
Cordoba 1 Sevilla 3
Levante 0 Barcelona 5
Real Sociedad 1 Almeria 2
Villarreal 4 Rayo Vallecano 2
Saturday, September 20
Athletic Club 0 Granada CF 1
Atletico Madrid 2 Celta Vigo 2
Deportivo Coruna 2 Real Madrid 8
Espanyol 2 Malaga 2
Friday, September 19
Elche 0 Eibar 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 4 4 0 0 11 0 12
2 Sevilla 4 3 1 0 8 3 10
3 Atletico Madrid 4 2 2 0 6 4 8
-------------------------
4 Granada CF 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
-------------------------
5 Valencia 3 2 1 0 7 2 7
6 Villarreal 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
-------------------------
7 Real Madrid 4 2 0 2 13 8 6
-------------------------
8 Celta Vigo 4 1 3 0 8 6 6
9 Eibar 4 2 0 2 4 3 6
10 Almeria 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
11 Malaga 4 1 2 1 3 5 5
12 Real Sociedad 4 1 1 2 7 7 4
13 Elche 4 1 1 2 4 8 4
14 Deportivo Coruna 4 1 1 2 6 12 4
15 Athletic Club 4 1 0 3 3 4 3
16 Getafe 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
17 Rayo Vallecano 4 0 2 2 6 9 2
-------------------------
18 Espanyol 4 0 2 2 5 8 2
19 Cordoba 4 0 2 2 3 7 2
20 Levante 4 0 1 3 0 10 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 22
Getafe v Valencia (1845)