Sept 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, September 24
Atletico Madrid 2 Osasuna 1
Barcelona 4 Real Sociedad 1
Levante 1 Real Valladolid 1
Malaga 2 Almeria 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 6 6 0 0 22 5 18
2 Atletico Madrid 6 6 0 0 18 5 18
3 Real Madrid 5 4 1 0 12 5 13
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 5 3 2 0 10 5 11
-------------------------
5 Espanyol 5 3 2 0 9 5 11
6 Athletic Club 5 3 0 2 10 9 9
-------------------------
7 Malaga 6 2 2 2 9 4 8
-------------------------
8 Levante 6 1 4 1 5 11 7
9 Celta Vigo 5 1 3 1 7 7 6
10 Valencia 5 2 0 3 8 10 6
11 Real Sociedad 6 1 3 2 5 7 6
12 Real Betis 5 1 2 2 5 5 5
13 Granada CF 5 1 2 2 3 4 5
14 Real Valladolid 6 1 2 3 4 7 5
15 Getafe 5 1 1 3 5 10 4
16 Elche 5 0 3 2 4 8 3
17 Almeria 6 0 3 3 10 15 3
-------------------------
18 Osasuna 6 1 0 5 5 12 3
19 Rayo Vallecano 5 1 0 4 4 16 3
20 Sevilla 5 0 2 3 6 11 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, September 25
Granada CF v Valencia (1800)
Sevilla v Rayo Vallecano (1800)
Elche v Real Madrid (2000)
Thursday, September 26
Athletic Club v Real Betis (1800)
Getafe v Celta Vigo (2000)
Villarreal v Espanyol (2000)
Friday, September 27
Real Valladolid v Malaga (1900)
Saturday, September 28
Valencia v Rayo Vallecano (1400)
Almeria v Barcelona (1600)
Real Sociedad v Sevilla (1800)
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Sunday, September 29
Osasuna v Levante (1000)
Celta Vigo v Elche (1500)
Espanyol v Getafe (1700)
Real Betis v Villarreal (1900)
Monday, September 30
Granada CF v Athletic Club (2000)