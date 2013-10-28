Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, October 28
Getafe 0 Athletic Club 1
Sunday, October 27
Atletico Madrid 5 Real Betis 0
Real Sociedad 3 Almeria 0
Sevilla 2 Osasuna 1
Villarreal 4 Valencia 1
Saturday, October 26
Elche 0 Granada CF 1
Barcelona 2 Real Madrid 1
Levante 3 Espanyol 0
Malaga 0 Celta Vigo 5
Friday, October 25
Rayo Vallecano 0 Real Valladolid 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 10 9 1 0 30 7 28
2 Atletico Madrid 10 9 0 1 26 7 27
3 Real Madrid 10 7 1 2 20 11 22
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 10 6 2 2 19 10 20
-------------------------
5 Athletic Club 10 6 1 3 16 13 19
6 Getafe 10 5 1 4 14 12 16
-------------------------
7 Levante 10 4 4 2 12 14 16
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 10 4 2 4 12 14 14
9 Real Sociedad 10 3 4 3 11 10 13
10 Sevilla 10 3 4 3 17 17 13
11 Valencia 10 4 1 5 13 17 13
12 Elche 10 3 3 4 10 13 12
13 Granada CF 10 3 2 5 6 10 11
14 Real Valladolid 10 2 4 4 12 15 10
15 Celta Vigo 10 2 3 5 13 13 9
16 Malaga 10 2 3 5 11 14 9
17 Rayo Vallecano 10 3 0 7 7 24 9
-------------------------
18 Real Betis 10 2 2 6 9 17 8
19 Osasuna 10 2 1 7 7 15 7
20 Almeria 10 0 3 7 11 23 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation