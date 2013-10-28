Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, October 28 Getafe 0 Athletic Club 1 Sunday, October 27 Atletico Madrid 5 Real Betis 0 Real Sociedad 3 Almeria 0 Sevilla 2 Osasuna 1 Villarreal 4 Valencia 1 Saturday, October 26 Elche 0 Granada CF 1 Barcelona 2 Real Madrid 1 Levante 3 Espanyol 0 Malaga 0 Celta Vigo 5 Friday, October 25 Rayo Vallecano 0 Real Valladolid 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 10 9 1 0 30 7 28 2 Atletico Madrid 10 9 0 1 26 7 27 3 Real Madrid 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 10 6 2 2 19 10 20 ------------------------- 5 Athletic Club 10 6 1 3 16 13 19 6 Getafe 10 5 1 4 14 12 16 ------------------------- 7 Levante 10 4 4 2 12 14 16 ------------------------- 8 Espanyol 10 4 2 4 12 14 14 9 Real Sociedad 10 3 4 3 11 10 13 10 Sevilla 10 3 4 3 17 17 13 11 Valencia 10 4 1 5 13 17 13 12 Elche 10 3 3 4 10 13 12 13 Granada CF 10 3 2 5 6 10 11 14 Real Valladolid 10 2 4 4 12 15 10 15 Celta Vigo 10 2 3 5 13 13 9 16 Malaga 10 2 3 5 11 14 9 17 Rayo Vallecano 10 3 0 7 7 24 9 ------------------------- 18 Real Betis 10 2 2 6 9 17 8 19 Osasuna 10 2 1 7 7 15 7 20 Almeria 10 0 3 7 11 23 3 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation