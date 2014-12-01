Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, December 1
Almeria 0 Rayo Vallecano 1
Sunday, November 30
Atletico Madrid 2 Deportivo Coruna 0
Cordoba 0 Villarreal 2
Sevilla 5 Granada CF 1
Valencia 0 Barcelona 1
Saturday, November 29
Celta Vigo 0 Eibar 1
Getafe 1 Athletic Club 2
Malaga 1 Real Madrid 2
Espanyol 2 Levante 1
Friday, November 28
Real Sociedad 3 Elche 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 13 11 0 2 48 12 33
2 Barcelona 13 10 1 2 31 6 31
3 Atletico Madrid 13 9 2 2 25 12 29
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 13 8 2 3 24 17 26
-------------------------
5 Valencia 13 7 3 3 24 12 24
6 Villarreal 13 6 3 4 19 14 21
-------------------------
7 Malaga 13 6 3 4 16 14 21
-------------------------
8 Celta Vigo 13 5 5 3 17 13 20
9 Athletic Club 13 5 3 5 12 14 18
10 Rayo Vallecano 13 5 2 6 16 24 17
11 Eibar 13 4 4 5 14 19 16
12 Espanyol 13 3 5 5 14 17 14
13 Getafe 13 4 2 7 10 18 14
14 Real Sociedad 13 3 4 6 15 16 13
15 Levante 13 3 3 7 10 28 12
16 Granada CF 13 2 5 6 7 22 11
17 Almeria 13 2 4 7 9 15 10
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 13 2 4 7 12 23 10
19 Elche 13 2 4 7 12 27 10
20 Cordoba 13 0 7 6 10 22 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation