Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 2
Athletic Bilbao 2 Real Valladolid 0
Barcelona 1 Valencia 0
Levante 3 Espanyol 2
Rayo Vallecano 0 Sevilla 0
Real Madrid 3 Granada CF 0
Saturday, September 1
Celta Vigo 2 Osasuna 0
Deportivo Coruna 1 Getafe 1
Real Mallorca 1 Real Sociedad 0
Real Zaragoza 0 Malaga 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 3 3 0 0 8 2 9
2 Real Mallorca 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
3 Malaga 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
3 Rayo Vallecano 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
-------------------------
5 Real Valladolid 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
6 Deportivo Coruna 3 1 2 0 6 4 5
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
-------------------------
8 Atletico Madrid 2 1 1 0 5 1 4
9 Real Madrid 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
10 Getafe 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
11 Levante 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
12 Real Betis 2 1 0 1 6 5 3
13 Celta Vigo 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
14 Real Zaragoza 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
15 Athletic Bilbao 3 1 0 2 5 9 3
16 Real Sociedad 3 1 0 2 3 7 3
17 Valencia 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
19 Espanyol 3 0 0 3 4 7 0
20 Osasuna 3 0 0 3 1 6 0
1-4: Champions League / EC I
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 3
Real Betis v Atletico Madrid (1930) Postponed