Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 18
Atletico Madrid 2 Granada CF 0
Deportivo Coruna 0 Barcelona 4
Elche 1 Levante 0
Getafe 0 Real Madrid 3
Sevilla 2 Malaga 0
Saturday, January 17
Espanyol 1 Celta Vigo 0
Real Sociedad 0 Rayo Vallecano 1
Valencia 3 Almeria 2
Villarreal 2 Athletic Club 0
Friday, January 16
Cordoba 1 Eibar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 18 15 0 3 62 15 45
2 Barcelona 19 14 2 3 48 9 44
3 Atletico Madrid 19 13 2 4 37 18 41
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 18 12 3 3 30 17 39
-------------------------
5 Valencia 19 11 5 3 35 17 38
6 Villarreal 19 10 5 4 32 17 35
-------------------------
7 Malaga 19 9 4 6 22 20 31
-------------------------
8 Eibar 19 7 6 6 24 25 27
9 Espanyol 19 6 5 8 22 29 23
10 Rayo Vallecano 19 7 2 10 20 33 23
11 Celta Vigo 19 5 6 8 18 21 21
12 Real Sociedad 19 4 7 8 19 24 19
13 Athletic Club 19 5 4 10 15 25 19
14 Cordoba 19 3 9 7 15 28 18
15 Getafe 19 4 5 10 14 27 17
16 Elche 19 4 5 10 18 35 17
17 Deportivo Coruna 19 4 5 10 14 31 17
-------------------------
18 Almeria 19 4 4 11 17 30 16
19 Levante 19 3 7 9 13 34 16
20 Granada CF 19 2 8 9 11 31 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation