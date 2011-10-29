Oct 29 La Liga results and standings
on Saturday
Barcelona 5 Real Mallorca 0
Real Sociedad 0 Real Madrid 1
Valencia 3 Getafe 1
Villarreal 2 Rayo Vallecano 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 10 8 1 1 32 6 25
2 Barcelona 10 7 3 0 32 4 24
3 Levante 9 7 2 0 17 5 23
-------------------------
4 Valencia 10 6 3 1 15 9 21
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 9 4 5 0 10 6 17
6 Espanyol 9 5 0 4 8 11 15
-------------------------
7 Malaga 9 4 1 4 10 13 13
-------------------------
8 Athletic Bilbao 9 3 3 3 14 11 12
9 Rayo Vallecano 10 3 3 4 10 13 12
10 Real Betis 9 4 0 5 10 14 12
11 Osasuna 9 2 5 2 11 17 11
12 Atletico Madrid 9 2 4 3 9 10 10
13 Villarreal 10 2 4 4 9 17 10
14 Real Zaragoza 9 2 3 4 9 17 9
15 Real Mallorca 10 2 3 5 8 16 9
16 Real Sociedad 10 2 2 6 9 14 8
17 Getafe 10 1 4 5 9 15 7
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 9 2 1 6 7 13 7
19 Racing Santander 9 0 5 4 6 15 5
20 Granada CF 9 1 2 6 2 11 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 29
Real Sociedad v Real Madrid (2000)
Sunday, October 30
Sporting Gijon v Athletic Bilbao (1100)
Osasuna v Levante (1500)
Racing Santander v Real Betis (1700)
Atletico Madrid v Real Zaragoza (1900)
Malaga v Espanyol (2100)
Monday, October 31
Sevilla v Granada CF (2000)