Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, November 4
Malaga 3 Sporting Gijon 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 10 7 3 0 28 10 24
2 Barcelona 10 7 1 2 30 12 22
3 Atletico Madrid 10 6 3 1 25 6 21
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 10 6 3 1 18 13 21
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 10 5 4 1 17 7 19
-------------------------
6 Real Sociedad 10 5 1 4 16 12 16
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 10 5 1 4 15 13 16
-------------------------
8 Eibar 10 4 3 3 16 14 15
9 Malaga 11 4 3 4 17 16 15
10 Celta Vigo 10 4 2 4 16 20 14
11 Las Palmas 10 3 4 3 20 18 13
12 Espanyol 10 2 5 3 13 17 11
13 Real Betis 10 3 2 5 11 20 11
14 Valencia 10 3 1 6 14 19 10
15 Alaves 10 2 4 4 10 15 10
16 Leganes 10 3 1 6 9 19 10
17 Deportivo Coruna 10 2 3 5 7 15 9
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 11 2 3 6 10 22 9
19 Osasuna 10 1 4 5 12 20 7
20 Granada CF 10 0 3 7 8 24 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 5
Granada CF v Deportivo Coruna (1200)
Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid (1515)
Osasuna v Alaves (1730)
Las Palmas v Eibar (1945)
Sunday, November 6
Real Madrid v Leganes (1100)
Celta Vigo v Valencia (1515)
Espanyol v Athletic Club (1515)
Villarreal v Real Betis (1730)
Sevilla v Barcelona (1945)