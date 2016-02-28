Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
Deportivo Coruna 0 Granada CF 1
Barcelona 2 Sevilla 1
Valencia 0 Athletic Club 3
Villarreal 3 Levante 0
Saturday, February 27
Getafe 0 Celta Vigo 1
Real Betis 2 Rayo Vallecano 2
Real Madrid 0 Atletico Madrid 1
Real Sociedad 1 Malaga 1
Sporting Gijon 2 Espanyol 4
Friday, February 26
Eibar 0 Las Palmas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 26 21 3 2 69 21 66
2 Atletico Madrid 26 18 4 4 36 11 58
3 Real Madrid 26 16 6 4 71 25 54
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 26 15 7 4 33 18 52
-------------------------
5 Celta Vigo 26 12 5 9 39 44 41
-------------------------
6 Sevilla 26 11 8 7 37 28 41
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 26 11 5 10 38 35 38
-------------------------
8 Eibar 26 10 6 10 40 35 36
9 Real Sociedad 26 9 7 10 36 35 34
10 Deportivo Coruna 26 6 14 6 33 32 32
11 Malaga 26 8 8 10 23 23 32
12 Valencia 26 7 10 9 30 29 31
13 Real Betis 26 6 10 10 21 36 28
14 Espanyol 26 8 4 14 26 50 28
15 Getafe 26 7 5 14 26 40 26
16 Rayo Vallecano 26 6 8 12 36 53 26
17 Las Palmas 26 6 6 14 25 40 24
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 26 6 6 14 30 46 24
19 Granada CF 26 6 5 15 27 51 23
20 Levante 26 5 5 16 24 48 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation