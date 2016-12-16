Soccer-Maracana to light up again as bills are settled
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, December 16 Alaves 1 Real Betis 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 15 11 4 0 40 14 37 2 Barcelona 15 9 4 2 37 15 31 3 Sevilla 15 9 3 3 28 20 30 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 15 7 5 3 22 10 26 ------------------------- 5 Real Sociedad 15 8 2 5 26 21 26 ------------------------- 6 Atletico Madrid 15 7 4 4 28 14 25 ------------------------- 7 Athletic Club 15 7 2 6 20 18 23 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 15 6 4 5 21 19 22 9 Espanyol 15 5 7 3 19 18 22 10 Las Palmas 15 5 6 4 26 23 21 11 Malaga 15 5 6 4 24 22 21 12 Alaves 16 5 6 5 15 17 21 13 Celta Vigo 15 6 3 6 24 29 21 14 Real Betis 16 5 3 8 18 29 18 15 Leganes 15 4 3 8 12 26 15 16 Deportivo Coruna 15 3 4 8 20 27 13 17 Valencia 15 3 3 9 21 29 12 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 15 3 3 9 16 30 12 19 Granada CF 15 1 6 8 14 31 9 20 Osasuna 15 1 4 10 13 32 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 17 Sporting Gijon v Villarreal (1200) Atletico Madrid v Las Palmas (1515) Granada CF v Real Sociedad (1730) Sevilla v Malaga (1945) Sunday, December 18 Leganes v Eibar (1515) Deportivo Coruna v Osasuna (1730) Barcelona v Espanyol (1945) Monday, December 19 Athletic Club v Celta Vigo (1945)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.
PARIS, Jan 27 Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim believes that regardless of the result of Sunday's game against Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 title race will go down to the wire.