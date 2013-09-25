Sept 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 25 Elche 1 Real Madrid 2 Granada CF 0 Valencia 1 Sevilla 4 Rayo Vallecano 1 Tuesday, September 24 Atletico Madrid 2 Osasuna 1 Barcelona 4 Real Sociedad 1 Levante 1 Real Valladolid 1 Malaga 2 Almeria 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 6 6 0 0 22 5 18 2 Atletico Madrid 6 6 0 0 18 5 18 3 Real Madrid 6 5 1 0 14 6 16 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 5 3 2 0 10 5 11 ------------------------- 5 Espanyol 5 3 2 0 9 5 11 6 Athletic Club 5 3 0 2 10 9 9 ------------------------- 7 Valencia 6 3 0 3 9 10 9 ------------------------- 8 Malaga 6 2 2 2 9 4 8 9 Levante 6 1 4 1 5 11 7 10 Celta Vigo 5 1 3 1 7 7 6 11 Real Sociedad 6 1 3 2 5 7 6 12 Real Betis 5 1 2 2 5 5 5 13 Sevilla 6 1 2 3 10 12 5 14 Granada CF 6 1 2 3 3 5 5 15 Real Valladolid 6 1 2 3 4 7 5 16 Getafe 5 1 1 3 5 10 4 17 Almeria 6 0 3 3 10 15 3 ------------------------- 18 Elche 6 0 3 3 5 10 3 19 Osasuna 6 1 0 5 5 12 3 20 Rayo Vallecano 6 1 0 5 5 20 3 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 26 Athletic Club v Real Betis (1800) Getafe v Celta Vigo (2000) Villarreal v Espanyol (2000) Friday, September 27 Real Valladolid v Malaga (1900) Saturday, September 28 Valencia v Rayo Vallecano (1400) Almeria v Barcelona (1600) Real Sociedad v Sevilla (1800) Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (2000) Sunday, September 29 Osasuna v Levante (1000) Celta Vigo v Elche (1500) Espanyol v Getafe (1700) Real Betis v Villarreal (1900) Monday, September 30 Granada CF v Athletic Club (2000)