Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Atletico Madrid 1 Las Palmas 0 Granada CF 0 Real Sociedad 2 Sevilla 4 Malaga 1 Sporting Gijon 1 Villarreal 3 Friday, December 16 Alaves 1 Real Betis 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 15 11 4 0 40 14 37 2 Sevilla 16 10 3 3 32 21 33 3 Barcelona 15 9 4 2 37 15 31 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 16 8 5 3 25 11 29 ------------------------- 5 Real Sociedad 16 9 2 5 28 21 29 ------------------------- 6 Atletico Madrid 16 8 4 4 29 14 28 ------------------------- 7 Athletic Club 15 7 2 6 20 18 23 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 15 6 4 5 21 19 22 9 Espanyol 15 5 7 3 19 18 22 10 Las Palmas 16 5 6 5 26 24 21 11 Malaga 16 5 6 5 25 26 21 12 Alaves 16 5 6 5 15 17 21 13 Celta Vigo 15 6 3 6 24 29 21 14 Real Betis 16 5 3 8 18 29 18 15 Leganes 15 4 3 8 12 26 15 16 Deportivo Coruna 15 3 4 8 20 27 13 17 Valencia 15 3 3 9 21 29 12 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 16 3 3 10 17 33 12 19 Granada CF 16 1 6 9 14 33 9 20 Osasuna 15 1 4 10 13 32 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Leganes v Eibar (1515) Deportivo Coruna v Osasuna (1730) Barcelona v Espanyol (1945) Monday, December 19 Athletic Club v Celta Vigo (1945)