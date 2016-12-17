Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Atletico Madrid 1 Las Palmas 0 Granada CF 0 Real Sociedad 2 Sevilla 4 Malaga 1 Sporting Gijon 1 Villarreal 3 Friday, December 16 Alaves 1 Real Betis 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 15 11 4 0 40 14 37 2 Sevilla 16 10 3 3 32 21 33 3 Barcelona 15 9 4 2 37 15 31 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 16 8 5 3 25 11 29 ------------------------- 5 Real Sociedad 16 9 2 5 28 21 29 ------------------------- 6 Atletico Madrid 16 8 4 4 29 14 28 ------------------------- 7 Athletic Club 15 7 2 6 20 18 23 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 15 6 4 5 21 19 22 9 Espanyol 15 5 7 3 19 18 22 10 Las Palmas 16 5 6 5 26 24 21 11 Malaga 16 5 6 5 25 26 21 12 Alaves 16 5 6 5 15 17 21 13 Celta Vigo 15 6 3 6 24 29 21 14 Real Betis 16 5 3 8 18 29 18 15 Leganes 15 4 3 8 12 26 15 16 Deportivo Coruna 15 3 4 8 20 27 13 17 Valencia 15 3 3 9 21 29 12 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 16 3 3 10 17 33 12 19 Granada CF 16 1 6 9 14 33 9 20 Osasuna 15 1 4 10 13 32 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Leganes v Eibar (1515) Deportivo Coruna v Osasuna (1730) Barcelona v Espanyol (1945) Monday, December 19 Athletic Club v Celta Vigo (1945)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------