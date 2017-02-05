Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 5
Celta Vigo Real Madrid Postponed
Real Sociedad 3 Osasuna 2
Sevilla 0 Villarreal 0
Sporting Gijon 2 Alaves 4
Saturday, February 4
Atletico Madrid 2 Leganes 0
Barcelona 3 Athletic Club 0
Malaga 0 Espanyol 1
Valencia 0 Eibar 4
Friday, February 3
Deportivo Coruna Real Betis Postponed
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 19 14 4 1 51 17 46
2 Barcelona 21 13 6 2 55 18 45
3 Sevilla 21 13 4 4 43 28 43
4 Atletico Madrid 21 11 6 4 36 16 39
5 Real Sociedad 21 12 2 7 34 30 38
6 Villarreal 21 9 8 4 28 14 35
7 Eibar 21 9 5 7 32 29 32
8 Espanyol 21 8 8 5 29 27 32
9 Athletic Club 21 9 5 7 26 25 32
10 Celta Vigo 20 9 3 8 31 33 30
11 Las Palmas 20 7 7 6 31 31 28
12 Alaves 21 6 9 6 21 22 27
13 Real Betis 20 6 5 9 21 31 23
14 Malaga 21 5 7 9 28 35 22
15 Deportivo Coruna 20 4 7 9 25 32 19
16 Valencia 20 5 4 11 29 40 19
17 Leganes 21 4 6 11 15 35 18
18 Sporting Gijon 21 3 4 14 22 43 13
19 Osasuna 21 1 7 13 23 46 10
20 Granada CF 20 1 7 12 16 44 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Monday, February 6
Granada CF v Las Palmas (1945)