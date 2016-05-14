MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, May 14 Athletic Club 3 Sevilla 1 Atletico Madrid 2 Celta Vigo 0 Deportivo Coruna 0 Real Madrid 2 Granada CF 0 Barcelona 3 Friday, May 13 Valencia 0 Real Sociedad 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Barcelona 38 29 4 5 112 29 91 2 Real Madrid 38 28 6 4 110 34 90 3 Atletico Madrid 38 28 4 6 63 18 88 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 37 18 10 9 44 33 64 ------------------------- 5 Athletic Club 38 18 8 12 58 45 62 ------------------------- 6 Celta Vigo 38 17 9 12 51 59 60 ------------------------- 7 Sevilla 38 14 10 14 51 50 52 ------------------------- 8 Real Sociedad 38 13 9 16 45 48 48 9 Malaga 37 11 12 14 34 34 45 10 Las Palmas 37 12 8 17 44 49 44 11 Valencia 38 11 11 16 46 48 44 12 Eibar 37 11 10 16 47 57 43 13 Deportivo Coruna 38 8 18 12 45 61 42 14 Real Betis 37 10 12 15 32 51 42 15 Espanyol 37 11 7 19 36 72 40 16 Granada CF 38 10 9 19 46 69 39 17 Getafe 37 9 9 19 36 65 36 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 37 9 9 19 38 62 36 19 Rayo Vallecano 37 8 11 18 49 72 35 R20 Levante 37 8 8 21 36 67 32 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 15 Malaga v Las Palmas (1000) Espanyol v Eibar (1700) Rayo Vallecano v Levante (1730) Real Betis v Getafe (1730) Sporting Gijon v Villarreal (1730)
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.