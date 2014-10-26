Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Getafe 0 Atletico Madrid 1
Malaga 4 Rayo Vallecano 0
Espanyol 0 Deportivo Coruna 0
Sevilla 2 Villarreal 1
Saturday, October 25
Cordoba 1 Real Sociedad 1
Eibar 1 Granada CF 1
Real Madrid 3 Barcelona 1
Almeria 0 Athletic Club 1
Valencia 3 Elche 1
Friday, October 24
Celta Vigo 3 Levante 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 9 7 1 1 23 3 22
2 Sevilla 9 7 1 1 17 9 22
3 Real Madrid 9 7 0 2 33 10 21
-------------------------
4 Valencia 9 6 2 1 20 8 20
-------------------------
5 Atletico Madrid 9 6 2 1 15 7 20
6 Celta Vigo 9 4 4 1 16 11 16
-------------------------
7 Malaga 9 4 3 2 11 8 15
-------------------------
8 Villarreal 9 4 2 3 13 9 14
9 Rayo Vallecano 9 3 2 4 11 16 11
10 Espanyol 9 2 4 3 9 10 10
11 Eibar 9 2 4 3 9 11 10
12 Getafe 9 3 1 5 6 13 10
13 Almeria 9 2 3 4 7 10 9
14 Granada CF 9 2 3 4 6 13 9
15 Athletic Club 9 2 2 5 6 12 8
16 Deportivo Coruna 9 2 2 5 11 19 8
17 Real Sociedad 9 1 3 5 10 14 6
-------------------------
18 Cordoba 9 0 5 4 6 14 5
19 Elche 9 1 2 6 8 21 5
20 Levante 9 1 2 6 4 23 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation