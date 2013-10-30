Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 30
Osasuna 3 Rayo Vallecano 1
Real Madrid 7 Sevilla 3
Real Valladolid 2 Real Sociedad 2
Valencia 1 Almeria 2
Tuesday, October 29
Celta Vigo 0 Barcelona 3
Espanyol 0 Malaga 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 11 10 1 0 33 7 31
2 Atletico Madrid 10 9 0 1 26 7 27
3 Real Madrid 11 8 1 2 27 14 25
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 10 6 2 2 19 10 20
-------------------------
5 Athletic Club 10 6 1 3 16 13 19
6 Getafe 10 5 1 4 14 12 16
-------------------------
7 Levante 10 4 4 2 12 14 16
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 11 4 3 4 12 14 15
9 Real Sociedad 11 3 5 3 13 12 14
10 Sevilla 11 3 4 4 20 24 13
11 Valencia 11 4 1 6 14 19 13
12 Elche 10 3 3 4 10 13 12
13 Real Valladolid 11 2 5 4 14 17 11
14 Granada CF 10 3 2 5 6 10 11
15 Malaga 11 2 4 5 11 14 10
16 Osasuna 11 3 1 7 10 16 10
17 Celta Vigo 11 2 3 6 13 16 9
-------------------------
18 Rayo Vallecano 11 3 0 8 8 27 9
19 Real Betis 10 2 2 6 9 17 8
20 Almeria 11 1 3 7 13 24 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, October 31
Granada CF v Atletico Madrid (1900)
Villarreal v Getafe (1900)
Athletic Club v Elche (2100)
Real Betis v Levante (2100)
Friday, November 1
Barcelona v Espanyol (2000)
Saturday, November 2
Real Sociedad v Osasuna (1500)
Almeria v Real Valladolid (1700)
Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid (1900)
Sevilla v Celta Vigo (2100)
Sunday, November 3
Getafe v Valencia (1100)
Atletico Madrid v Athletic Club (1600)
Levante v Granada CF (1800)
Malaga v Real Betis (2000)
Monday, November 4
Elche v Villarreal (2100)