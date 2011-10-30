Soccer-Falcao scores double as Monaco beat Nice to pull clear in Ligue 1
PARIS, Feb 4 Radamel Falcao scored twice in the second half as Monaco broke clear of Nice at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 home win over their neighbours on Saturday.
Oct 30 Results and standings from La Liga on Sunday Atletico Madrid 3 Real Zaragoza 1 Malaga 2 Espanyol 1 Osasuna 2 Levante 0 Racing Santander 1 Real Betis 0 Sporting Gijon 1 Athletic Bilbao 1
Saturday, October 29 Barcelona 5 Real Mallorca 0 Real Sociedad 0 Real Madrid 1 Valencia 3 Getafe 1 Villarreal 2 Rayo Vallecano 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 10 8 1 1 32 6 25 2 Barcelona 10 7 3 0 32 4 24 3 Levante 10 7 2 1 17 7 23 ------------------------- 4 Valencia 10 6 3 1 15 9 21 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 9 4 5 0 10 6 17 6 Malaga 10 5 1 4 12 14 16 ------------------------- 7 Espanyol 10 5 0 5 9 13 15 ------------------------- 8 Osasuna 10 3 5 2 13 17 14 9 Athletic Bilbao 10 3 4 3 15 12 13 10 Atletico Madrid 10 3 4 3 12 11 13 11 Rayo Vallecano 10 3 3 4 10 13 12 12 Real Betis 10 4 0 6 10 15 12 13 Villarreal 10 2 4 4 9 17 10 14 Real Mallorca 10 2 3 5 8 16 9 15 Real Zaragoza 10 2 3 5 10 20 9 16 Real Sociedad 10 2 2 6 9 14 8 17 Sporting Gijon 10 2 2 6 8 14 8 ------------------------- 18 Racing Santander 10 1 5 4 7 15 8 19 Getafe 10 1 4 5 9 15 7 20 Granada CF 9 1 2 6 2 11 5 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 31 Sevilla v Granada CF (2000)
BERLIN, Feb 4 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich survived several first-half scares in a 1-1 home draw with midtable Schalke 04 on Saturday as Philipp Lahm made his 500th appearance for the Bavarian club.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 San Martin 0 Alianza Atletico 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Ayacucho FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cantolao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sport Rosario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Cristal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union Comercio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0