March 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, March 17
Las Palmas 1 Villarreal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 26 19 5 2 69 27 62
2 Barcelona 27 18 6 3 77 23 60
3 Sevilla 27 17 6 4 51 31 57
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 27 15 7 5 49 22 52
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 28 13 9 6 39 20 48
-------------------------
6 Real Sociedad 27 15 3 9 42 38 48
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 27 13 5 9 34 30 44
-------------------------
8 Eibar 27 11 7 9 43 38 40
9 Espanyol 27 10 9 8 39 38 39
10 Alaves 27 9 10 8 28 33 37
11 Las Palmas 28 9 8 11 44 45 35
12 Celta Vigo 26 10 5 11 39 45 35
13 Valencia 27 8 6 13 36 47 30
14 Real Betis 27 7 7 13 29 44 28
15 Deportivo Coruna 27 6 9 12 31 42 27
16 Malaga 27 6 8 13 33 45 26
17 Leganes 27 6 7 14 22 41 25
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 27 4 7 16 24 55 19
19 Sporting Gijon 27 4 6 17 28 56 18
20 Osasuna 27 1 8 18 28 65 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 18
Eibar v Espanyol (1200)
Athletic Club v Real Madrid (1515)
Alaves v Real Sociedad (1730)
Real Betis v Osasuna (1945)
Sunday, March 19
Leganes v Malaga (1100)
Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1515)
Deportivo Coruna v Celta Vigo (1730)
Sporting Gijon v Granada CF (1730)
Barcelona v Valencia (1945)