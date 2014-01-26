Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 26
Barcelona 3 Malaga 0
Osasuna 1 Athletic Club 5
Rayo Vallecano 2 Atletico Madrid 4
Almeria 1 Getafe 0
Saturday, January 25
Real Madrid 2 Granada CF 0
Real Valladolid 1 Villarreal 0
Sevilla 2 Levante 3
Valencia 2 Espanyol 2
Friday, January 24
Celta Vigo 4 Real Betis 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 21 17 3 1 57 13 54
2 Atletico Madrid 21 17 3 1 52 14 54
3 Real Madrid 21 17 2 2 60 21 53
-------------------------
4 Athletic Club 21 13 3 5 41 27 42
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 21 11 4 6 39 22 37
6 Real Sociedad 20 9 6 5 38 30 33
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 21 8 7 6 39 34 31
-------------------------
8 Levante 21 7 6 8 22 30 27
9 Espanyol 21 7 5 9 25 27 26
10 Valencia 21 7 4 10 28 33 25
11 Granada CF 21 7 3 11 19 27 24
12 Getafe 21 7 3 11 22 34 24
13 Celta Vigo 21 6 4 11 27 34 22
14 Osasuna 21 6 4 11 18 34 22
15 Almeria 21 6 4 11 22 40 22
16 Malaga 21 5 6 10 19 27 21
17 Elche 20 5 6 9 19 28 21
-------------------------
18 Real Valladolid 21 4 7 10 24 37 19
19 Rayo Vallecano 21 5 1 15 21 51 16
20 Real Betis 21 2 5 14 18 47 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 27
Real Sociedad v Elche (2100)