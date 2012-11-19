Nov 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, November 19
Real Sociedad 4 Rayo Vallecano 0
Sunday, November 18
Celta Vigo 1 Real Mallorca 1
Deportivo Coruna 0 Levante 2
Getafe 2 Real Valladolid 1
Granada CF 0 Atletico Madrid 1
Sevilla 5 Real Betis 1
Saturday, November 17
Barcelona 3 Real Zaragoza 1
Osasuna 0 Malaga 0
Real Madrid 5 Athletic Bilbao 1
Valencia 2 Espanyol 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 12 11 1 0 39 15 34
2 Atletico Madrid 12 10 1 1 25 11 31
3 Real Madrid 12 8 2 2 32 9 26
-------------------------
4 Levante 12 6 2 4 15 16 20
-------------------------
5 Malaga 12 5 4 3 15 9 19
6 Real Betis 12 6 1 5 19 22 19
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 12 5 3 4 18 14 18
-------------------------
8 Valencia 12 5 3 4 16 14 18
9 Real Sociedad 12 5 1 6 16 16 16
10 Getafe 12 5 1 6 14 19 16
11 Rayo Vallecano 12 5 1 6 16 29 16
12 Real Valladolid 12 4 3 5 17 14 15
13 Real Zaragoza 12 5 0 7 15 21 15
14 Athletic Bilbao 12 4 2 6 17 26 14
15 Real Mallorca 12 3 3 6 13 20 12
16 Celta Vigo 12 3 2 7 14 18 11
17 Granada CF 12 3 2 7 11 19 11
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 12 2 4 6 18 27 10
19 Osasuna 12 2 3 7 11 15 9
20 Espanyol 12 2 3 7 13 20 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation