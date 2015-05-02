May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 2
Atletico Madrid 0 Athletic Club 0
Cordoba 0 Barcelona 8
Deportivo Coruna 1 Villarreal 1
Sevilla 2 Real Madrid 3
Friday, May 1
Real Sociedad 3 Levante 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 35 28 3 4 105 19 87
2 Real Madrid 35 28 1 6 105 32 85
3 Atletico Madrid 35 23 7 5 65 26 76
-------------------------
4 Valencia 34 20 9 5 61 26 69
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 35 21 6 8 65 41 69
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 35 14 12 9 45 32 54
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 35 13 9 13 34 38 48
-------------------------
8 Malaga 34 13 8 13 36 40 47
9 Celta Vigo 34 12 9 13 40 38 45
10 Espanyol 34 12 9 13 41 43 45
11 Real Sociedad 35 10 13 12 40 44 43
12 Rayo Vallecano 34 13 3 18 39 62 42
13 Elche 34 10 7 17 31 57 37
14 Getafe 34 10 6 18 28 52 36
15 Levante 35 9 8 18 32 63 35
16 Eibar 34 8 7 19 29 49 31
17 Almeria 34 8 7 19 29 55 31
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 35 6 12 17 30 57 30
19 Granada CF 34 4 13 17 22 63 25
R20 Cordoba 35 3 11 21 21 61 20
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 3
Espanyol v Rayo Vallecano (1000)
Getafe v Granada CF (1500)
Valencia v Eibar (1700)
Malaga v Elche (1900)
Monday, May 4
Almeria v Celta Vigo (1845)