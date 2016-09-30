Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, September 30
Real Sociedad 1 Real Betis 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 6 4 2 0 15 6 14
2 Barcelona 6 4 1 1 19 6 13
3 Atletico Madrid 6 3 3 0 12 2 12
4 Villarreal 6 3 3 0 9 4 12
5 Athletic Club 6 4 0 2 9 6 12
6 Sevilla 6 3 2 1 11 9 11
7 Las Palmas 6 3 1 2 14 11 10
8 Eibar 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
9 Real Sociedad 7 3 1 3 9 9 10
10 Alaves 6 2 3 1 7 5 9
11 Real Betis 7 2 2 3 8 12 8
12 Celta Vigo 6 2 1 3 5 8 7
13 Leganes 6 2 1 3 6 10 7
14 Sporting Gijon 6 2 1 3 5 14 7
15 Valencia 6 2 0 4 9 12 6
16 Deportivo Coruna 6 1 2 3 3 5 5
17 Malaga 6 1 2 3 5 8 5
18 Espanyol 6 1 2 3 9 14 5
19 Granada CF 6 0 2 4 7 15 2
20 Osasuna 6 0 2 4 5 13 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 1
Granada CF v Leganes (1100)
Sevilla v Alaves (1415)
Osasuna v Las Palmas (1630)
Deportivo Coruna v Sporting Gijon (1845)
Sunday, October 2
Valencia v Atletico Madrid (1000)
Real Madrid v Eibar (1415)
Malaga v Athletic Club (1630)
Espanyol v Villarreal (1630)
Celta Vigo v Barcelona (1845)