April 23 (Infostrada Sports) - La Liga r esults and standings
on Monday.
Monday, April 23
Osasuna 1 Malaga 1
Sunday, April 22
Atletico Madrid 3 Espanyol 1
Granada CF 1 Getafe 0
Racing Santander 0 Athletic Bilbao 1
Real Sociedad 1 Villarreal 1
Valencia 4 Real Betis 0
Saturday, April 21
Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 2
Real Mallorca 1 Real Zaragoza 0
Sevilla 1 Levante 1
Sporting Gijon 2 Rayo Vallecano 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 34 28 4 2 109 30 88
2 Barcelona 34 25 6 3 97 26 81
3 Valencia 34 15 10 9 54 42 55
-------------------------
4 Malaga 34 15 7 12 50 47 52
-------------------------
5 Levante 34 14 7 13 48 47 49
6 Athletic Bilbao 34 12 12 10 49 44 48
-------------------------
7 Atletico Madrid 34 13 9 12 47 42 48
-------------------------
8 Osasuna 34 11 14 9 38 54 47
9 Sevilla 34 12 10 12 41 39 46
10 Espanyol 34 12 9 13 44 46 45
11 Getafe 34 12 9 13 38 45 45
12 Real Mallorca 34 11 10 13 36 41 43
13 Real Betis 34 12 6 16 40 49 42
14 Real Sociedad 34 10 10 14 41 50 40
15 Rayo Vallecano 34 12 4 18 50 60 40
16 Granada CF 34 11 6 17 31 49 39
17 Villarreal 34 8 13 13 35 48 37
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 34 8 7 19 35 64 31
19 Real Zaragoza 34 8 7 19 29 60 31
20 Racing Santander 34 4 14 16 24 53 26
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
