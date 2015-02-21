Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 21
Atletico Madrid 3 Almeria 0
Cordoba 1 Valencia 2
Deportivo Coruna 0 Celta Vigo 2
Barcelona 0 Malaga 1
Friday, February 20
Getafe 2 Espanyol 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 23 19 0 4 72 22 57
2 Barcelona 24 18 2 4 67 14 56
3 Atletico Madrid 24 17 2 5 50 22 53
-------------------------
4 Valencia 24 15 5 4 43 21 50
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 23 14 3 6 39 26 45
6 Villarreal 23 12 5 6 37 22 41
-------------------------
7 Malaga 24 11 5 8 26 27 38
-------------------------
8 Celta Vigo 24 8 7 9 25 24 31
9 Espanyol 24 8 5 11 31 36 29
10 Eibar 23 7 6 10 25 32 27
11 Getafe 24 7 5 12 20 32 26
12 Rayo Vallecano 23 8 2 13 24 40 26
13 Real Sociedad 23 5 9 9 24 31 24
14 Athletic Club 23 6 6 11 20 31 24
15 Deportivo Coruna 24 6 6 12 20 38 24
16 Almeria 24 6 5 13 22 39 23
17 Elche 23 6 5 12 21 42 23
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 23 3 10 10 14 35 19
19 Levante 23 4 7 12 17 43 19
20 Cordoba 24 3 9 12 18 38 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 22
Real Sociedad v Sevilla (1100)
Athletic Club v Rayo Vallecano (1600)
Villarreal v Eibar (1800)
Elche v Real Madrid (2000)
Monday, February 23
Levante v Granada CF (1945)