Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Thursday
Thursday, September 26
Athletic Club 2 Real Betis 1
Getafe 2 Celta Vigo 0
Villarreal 2 Espanyol 1
Wednesday, September 25
Elche 1 Real Madrid 2
Granada CF 0 Valencia 1
Sevilla 4 Rayo Vallecano 1
Tuesday, September 24
Atletico Madrid 2 Osasuna 1
Barcelona 4 Real Sociedad 1
Levante 1 Real Valladolid 1
Malaga 2 Almeria 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 6 6 0 0 22 5 18
2 Atletico Madrid 6 6 0 0 18 5 18
3 Real Madrid 6 5 1 0 14 6 16
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 6 4 2 0 12 6 14
-------------------------
5 Athletic Club 6 4 0 2 12 10 12
6 Espanyol 6 3 2 1 10 7 11
-------------------------
7 Valencia 6 3 0 3 9 10 9
-------------------------
8 Malaga 6 2 2 2 9 4 8
9 Getafe 6 2 1 3 7 10 7
10 Levante 6 1 4 1 5 11 7
11 Celta Vigo 6 1 3 2 7 9 6
12 Real Sociedad 6 1 3 2 5 7 6
13 Real Betis 6 1 2 3 6 7 5
14 Sevilla 6 1 2 3 10 12 5
15 Granada CF 6 1 2 3 3 5 5
16 Real Valladolid 6 1 2 3 4 7 5
17 Almeria 6 0 3 3 10 15 3
-------------------------
18 Elche 6 0 3 3 5 10 3
19 Osasuna 6 1 0 5 5 12 3
20 Rayo Vallecano 6 1 0 5 5 20 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, September 27
Real Valladolid v Malaga (1900)
Saturday, September 28
Valencia v Rayo Vallecano (1400)
Almeria v Barcelona (1600)
Real Sociedad v Sevilla (1800)
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Sunday, September 29
Osasuna v Levante (1000)
Celta Vigo v Elche (1500)
Espanyol v Getafe (1700)
Real Betis v Villarreal (1900)
Monday, September 30
Granada CF v Athletic Club (2000)