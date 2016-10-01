Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 1
Deportivo Coruna 2 Sporting Gijon 1
Granada CF 0 Leganes 1
Osasuna 2 Las Palmas 2
Sevilla 2 Alaves 1
Friday, September 30
Real Sociedad 1 Real Betis 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 6 4 2 0 15 6 14
2 Sevilla 7 4 2 1 13 10 14
3 Barcelona 6 4 1 1 19 6 13
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 6 3 3 0 12 2 12
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 6 3 3 0 9 4 12
-------------------------
6 Athletic Club 6 4 0 2 9 6 12
-------------------------
7 Las Palmas 7 3 2 2 16 13 11
-------------------------
8 Eibar 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
9 Real Sociedad 7 3 1 3 9 9 10
10 Leganes 7 3 1 3 7 10 10
11 Alaves 7 2 3 2 8 7 9
12 Deportivo Coruna 7 2 2 3 5 6 8
13 Real Betis 7 2 2 3 8 12 8
14 Celta Vigo 6 2 1 3 5 8 7
15 Sporting Gijon 7 2 1 4 6 16 7
16 Valencia 6 2 0 4 9 12 6
17 Malaga 6 1 2 3 5 8 5
-------------------------
18 Espanyol 6 1 2 3 9 14 5
19 Osasuna 7 0 3 4 7 15 3
20 Granada CF 7 0 2 5 7 16 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 2
Valencia v Atletico Madrid (1000)
Real Madrid v Eibar (1415)
Malaga v Athletic Club (1630)
Espanyol v Villarreal (1630)
Celta Vigo v Barcelona (1845)