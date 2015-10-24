Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 24 Celta Vigo 1 Real Madrid 3 Granada CF 1 Real Betis 1 Malaga 2 Deportivo Coruna 0 Sevilla 5 Getafe 0 Friday, October 23 Rayo Vallecano 3 Espanyol 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 9 6 3 0 21 3 21 2 Celta Vigo 9 5 3 1 18 11 18 3 Barcelona 8 6 0 2 17 11 18 ------------------------- 4 Atletico Madrid 8 5 1 2 12 4 16 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 8 5 1 2 13 7 16 ------------------------- 6 Eibar 8 3 4 1 11 7 13 ------------------------- 7 Deportivo Coruna 9 3 4 2 14 11 13 ------------------------- 8 Valencia 8 3 3 2 7 5 12 9 Sevilla 9 3 3 3 13 12 12 10 Real Betis 9 3 3 3 9 13 12 11 Espanyol 9 4 0 5 10 20 12 12 Getafe 9 3 1 5 10 13 10 13 Rayo Vallecano 9 3 1 5 11 17 10 14 Sporting Gijon 8 2 3 3 10 11 9 15 Malaga 9 2 3 4 5 7 9 16 Athletic Club 8 2 2 4 10 12 8 17 Real Sociedad 8 1 3 4 6 9 6 ------------------------- 18 Granada CF 9 1 3 5 9 17 6 19 Levante 8 1 3 4 6 15 6 20 Las Palmas 8 1 2 5 6 13 5 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 25 Levante v Real Sociedad (1100) Las Palmas v Villarreal (1500) Barcelona v Eibar (1715) Atletico Madrid v Valencia (1930) Monday, October 26 Athletic Club v Sporting Gijon (1930)