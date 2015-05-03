May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 3
Getafe 1 Granada CF 2
Malaga 1 Elche 2
Espanyol 1 Rayo Vallecano 1
Valencia 3 Eibar 1
Saturday, May 2
Atletico Madrid 0 Athletic Club 0
Cordoba 0 Barcelona 8
Deportivo Coruna 1 Villarreal 1
Sevilla 2 Real Madrid 3
Friday, May 1
Real Sociedad 3 Levante 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 35 28 3 4 105 19 87
2 Real Madrid 35 28 1 6 105 32 85
3 Atletico Madrid 35 23 7 5 65 26 76
-------------------------
4 Valencia 35 21 9 5 64 27 72
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 35 21 6 8 65 41 69
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 35 14 12 9 45 32 54
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 35 13 9 13 34 38 48
-------------------------
8 Malaga 35 13 8 14 37 42 47
9 Espanyol 35 12 10 13 42 44 46
10 Celta Vigo 34 12 9 13 40 38 45
11 Real Sociedad 35 10 13 12 40 44 43
12 Rayo Vallecano 35 13 4 18 40 63 43
13 Elche 35 11 7 17 33 58 40
14 Getafe 35 10 6 19 29 54 36
15 Levante 35 9 8 18 32 63 35
16 Eibar 35 8 7 20 30 52 31
17 Almeria 34 8 7 19 29 55 31
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 35 6 12 17 30 57 30
19 Granada CF 35 5 13 17 24 64 28
R20 Cordoba 35 3 11 21 21 61 20
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 4
Almeria v Celta Vigo (1845)