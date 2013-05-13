May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, May 13
Real Sociedad 2 Granada CF 2
Sunday, May 12
Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2
Malaga 0 Sevilla 0
Rayo Vallecano 0 Valencia 4
Real Betis 1 Celta Vigo 0
Saturday, May 11
Athletic Bilbao 2 Real Mallorca 1
Osasuna 1 Getafe 0
Espanyol 1 Real Madrid 1
Real Valladolid 1 Deportivo Coruna 0
Friday, May 10
Levante 0 Real Zaragoza 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Barcelona 35 29 4 2 107 38 91
2 Real Madrid 36 25 6 5 96 37 81
3 Atletico Madrid 36 22 6 8 62 30 72
-------------------------
4 Real Sociedad 35 16 11 8 64 45 59
-------------------------
5 Valencia 35 17 8 10 62 50 59
6 Malaga 36 15 9 12 49 45 54
7 Real Betis 35 15 7 13 52 54 52
-------------------------
8 Sevilla 35 13 8 14 52 47 47
9 Getafe 35 13 8 14 42 52 47
10 Rayo Vallecano 35 14 4 17 43 61 46
11 Espanyol 35 11 11 13 43 47 44
12 Real Valladolid 35 11 10 14 46 50 43
13 Levante 35 11 9 15 36 53 42
14 Athletic Bilbao 35 11 8 16 40 61 41
15 Osasuna 35 9 9 17 29 42 36
16 Granada CF 35 9 9 17 32 53 36
17 Real Zaragoza 35 9 7 19 35 53 34
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 35 7 11 17 44 66 32
19 Celta Vigo 36 8 7 21 34 52 31
20 Real Mallorca 35 7 8 20 38 70 29
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-7: Europa League
18-20: Relegation