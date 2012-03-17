UPDATE 2-Soccer-Atletico close in on last eight with 4-2 Leverkusen win
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Getafe 1 Real Sociedad 0 Granada CF 2 Sporting Gijon 1 Rayo Vallecano 3 Real Betis 0 Real Zaragoza 1 Osasuna 1 Sevilla 0 Barcelona 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 26 23 1 2 88 23 70 2 Barcelona 27 19 6 2 77 19 63 3 Valencia 26 12 8 6 40 31 44 ------------------------- 4 Malaga 26 12 4 10 37 37 40 ------------------------- 5 Osasuna 27 9 12 6 32 41 39 6 Levante 26 11 5 10 37 37 38 ------------------------- 7 Athletic Bilbao 26 9 10 7 42 34 37 ------------------------- 8 Rayo Vallecano 27 11 4 12 40 43 37 9 Atletico Madrid 26 9 9 8 36 31 36 10 Espanyol 26 10 6 10 32 35 36 11 Getafe 27 9 8 10 28 35 35 12 Sevilla 27 8 9 10 27 31 33 13 Real Sociedad 27 9 6 12 30 37 33 14 Granada CF 27 9 4 14 24 38 31 15 Real Mallorca 26 7 9 10 26 32 30 16 Real Betis 27 9 3 15 31 41 30 17 Villarreal 26 6 9 11 27 40 27 ------------------------- 18 Racing Santander 26 4 12 10 21 37 24 19 Sporting Gijon 27 6 6 15 25 50 24 20 Real Zaragoza 27 4 7 16 22 50 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 18 Levante v Villarreal (1100) Real Mallorca v Atletico Madrid (1500) Athletic Bilbao v Valencia (1700) Real Madrid v Malaga (2030) Monday, March 19 Espanyol v Racing Santander (2000)
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 21 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised his team for perfectly executing his game plan in their 4-2 Champions League victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and said the scoreline should have been even higher.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.